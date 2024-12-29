Ne-Yo’s Boxing Venture Ends With Death Of Paul Bamba

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Paul Bamba, a decorated fighter and WBA Gold champion, passed away just days after his milestone title victory, leaving an indelible mark on boxing and beyond.

Rising professional boxing star Paul Bamba has died at age 35, just days after achieving his latest career milestone in New Jersey.

Grammy-winning R&B artist Ne-Yo, who also served as the WBA Gold titleholder’s manager, confirmed the tragic news in a statement shared on Instagram.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives,” the statement read.

“He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination.”

Bamba’s death marks a devastating conclusion to a career that had recently reached new heights.

On December 21, the cruiserweight champion secured the WBA Gold title, triumphing in what would be one of the final fights of his career.

He signed with Ne-Yo shortly before that bout, marking the start of a promising partnership.

In a statement at the time of his signing, Bamba expressed his optimism about the relationship.

“I’m honored to work with Ne-Yo and I’m grateful for his unwavering confidence in me. I know he has the ability to open new doors and create opportunities for me to elevate as a fighter. It’s going to be an exciting new chapter.”

On December 24, just three days after his title victory, Bamba shared a reflective post on Instagram, celebrating his year of achievements.

“This year I set out with a goal. I did just that! It wasn’t easy, there were many obstacles that I adapted to overcome and stayed on the path we set regardless of extenuating circumstances,” he wrote. “14 fights 14 knockouts ending with the WBA Gold cruiserweight world title. Blessed to have my family, my team and all my supporters along the way.”

Details surrounding the cause of Bamba’s death have not yet been disclosed.