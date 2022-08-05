Ne-Yo Had Baby With A Side Piece, Wife Files For Divorce

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay filed.for divorce after revealing multiple infidelities, and even a kid!

Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay filed for divorce after accusing the singer of cheating.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Renay filed for divorce from the Closer singer on August.1st.

In the filing, Renay wrote that the duo separated on July 22nd this year and “since that date have continuously lived in a bona fide state of separation.”

She argued that she is “entitled to a divorce from (Ne-Yo) upon the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

Renay further alleged in the documents that Ne-Yo “committed the act of adultery,” having “recently fathered a minor child with his paramour.”

Two days prior, Renay publicly claimed that Ne-Yo had been unfaithful during their marriage.

She wrote in an Instagram post that she had “unknowingly” endured eight years of sharing the musician with “numerous women,” adding, “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is (an) understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”

Renay has requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their children – Shaffer, six, Roman, four, and Isabella, 13 months.

She is also seeking temporary and permanent alimony, as well as a “sufficient amount of child support.”

Renay and Ne-Yo wed in 2016 after two years of dating. They initially separated in February 2020 but reconciled during the pandemic and renewed their wedding vows this April.