Ne-Yo Releases Statement About His Wife’s Cheating Accusations

It looks like the couple is parting ways.

Shaffer “Ne-Yo” Smith would likely want most of the media attention on his new Self-Explanatory album. However, the singer/songwriter is currently in the headlines because his wife, Crystal Smith, accused him of infidelity with sex workers.

“8 years of lies and deception. Eight years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” posted Crystal Smith, 35, about Ne-Yo on Instagram.

She added, “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t.”

Crystal Smith went on to request that people stopped sending her information about Ne-Yo allegedly cheating on her. The former The Platinum Life reality show star captioned her IG post, “God bless 🤍.”

Ne-Yo has now addressed his marital situation. The 42-year-old entertainer decided to comment on the controversy with a tweet sent out on Sunday afternoon. The statement did not include a direct response to Crystal Smith’s accusations.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time,” Ne-Yo tweeted.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Williams got married in February 2016 before renewing their vowels in a lavish wedding in April of this year. The estranged couple has three children together – Shaffer (6), Roman (3), and Isabella (1). Ne-Yo is also the father of Madilyn (11) and Mason (10) with Monyetta Shaw.