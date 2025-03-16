Ne-Yo Explains How He “Schedules” Time With Four Girlfriends

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ne-Yo recently exposed his quirky romance involving four girlfriends on Instagram, sparking curiosity and online debate.

The Grammy-winning R&B star, known for hits like “Miss Independent,” went viral in February when he openly shared details about living in a polyamorous relationship with four women.

Now, Ne-Yo, 45, is giving the public an inside look at how he manages the complexity of his unique romantic arrangement.

Taking to Instagram, the singer playfully addressed public curiosity surrounding his love life, posting a multi-image slideshow and writing, “Since the world is so intrigued, I guess I should introduce my loves properly. Ladies and gents, I present my pyramid: Cristina aka PB (Pretty Baby), Arielle aka TF (Twin Flame), Moneii PF (Phoenix Feather), and Bri (Sexy Lil’ Somethin’).”

Ne-Yo didn’t stop there—he went on Big Boy’s Neighborhood podcast, giving fans further insight into how he juggles the logistics of his unconventional arrangement.

With his busy touring schedule and career commitments, the star explained he coordinates his time with each partner.

“I do the schedule because I’m the busiest,” Ne-Yo said candidly. “I’m the one that always got something to do. For example, on this tour, I’ll let this one come out for seven days then she goes home, then this one comes out for seven days, and this one comes out for seven days, and then we do something all together. It’s a beautiful thing.”

The artist emphasized the harmony among his partners, describing their mutual respect and friendship as essential to the relationship’s success.

“Mind you, again, they all get along with each other, so they have no problem hanging out with each other,” he shared.

While the singer’s romantic choices may not align with traditional norms, his willingness to publicly explore and share his experience highlights evolving conversations about love, relationships and personal boundaries in today’s entertainment culture.

“I think one of the most important things about this is understanding that these are four individual women that need their individual time,” he said.