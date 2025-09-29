Ne-Yo Snatches Stage Crasher By The Neck During Live Show: “Don’t Try Me”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ne-Yo grabbed a stage invader by the neck during a live show and later warned others not to test him or disrespect his performance.

Ne-Yo didn’t miss a beat when a man stormed the stage during his live performance of “Because of You,” grabbing the intruder by the neck and pushing him aside before security finally stepped in.

Ne-Yo handled this fan & didn’t even miss a note … this is the R&B I grew up on 🤌🏾😭 pic.twitter.com/if9fLC9YzJ — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) September 28, 2025

The moment was caught on video and quickly spread across social media, where users questioned how the man made it onstage and had time to dance before being removed.

The Grammy-winning singer kept the show going but later addressed the incident directly on Instagram.

“This is what you DON’T do. I’m a gentleman but I WILL slap the s### out of a person for disrespecting my stage,” Ne-Yo wrote. “And then keep the party going. Don’t try me. All love, til it’s not.”

The 45-year-old artist followed up with another post, clarifying that his reaction was based on how the man approached him.

“Had he ran up with love I woulda let him rock for a minute…idiot. Don’t be this guy,” he added.

Ne-Yo was not feeling this fan running up on stage during her performance.



This is what you DON'T do. I'm a gentleman but I will slap the s### out of a person disrespecting my stage. And then keep the party going. 😂💀



pic.twitter.com/QNcZxzbddd — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 28, 2025

The clip shows the man casually walking onstage and doing a brief dance before Ne-Yo forcefully handled the situation himself. Viewers online were less impressed with the venue’s security.

“Fire security bruh had time to do a whole 8 count,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another added, “He walked slow af up to the stage… took his sweet time. Security needs to be fired.”

Incidents like this have become more frequent at concerts, raising concerns about performer safety and event security.

Despite the interruption, Ne-Yo has not announced any changes to his tour or security team. His current run of shows will continue as planned.