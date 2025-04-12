Ne-Yo’s Four Girlfriend’s Won’t Date Anyone Else, But He Refuses To Be Tied Down

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ne-Yo addressed his polyamorous relationship on “The Angie Martinez Show” and explained why his girlfriends can’t date other men.

Ne-Yo doubled down on his unconventional relationship setup and clarified the rules of his polyamorous lifestyle during an appearance on The Angie Martinez Show.

Ne-Yo said the four women he’s dating—Cristina, Arielle, Moneii and Bri—chose to be exclusive to him, but the arrangement doesn’t go both ways.

The 45-year-old singer made headlines last month after revealing he’s romantically involved with multiple women. Now, he’s addressing the dynamic head-on, stating plainly that while he’s seeing several partners, they are not seeing other men.

When asked directly if his girlfriends are allowed to date other people, Ne-Yo responded, “No, no they are not.”

He elaborated, saying the decision came from the women themselves.

“When I got with these women, I did not ask for their exclusivity. I did not demand their exclusivity. They asked for it. They came to me and said, ‘I want to be exclusive to you and just you.'”

“I said, ‘You understand that your exclusivity to me, does not mean my exclusivity to you? You understand this, yes? You’re OK with it?'” he continued.

Ne-Yo also emphasized that transparency is key to maintaining the relationship.

“The main rule is to just keep it a buck. We’re not gonna lie. We’re not gonna lie to each other. We’re not gonna sit up here and blow smoke. I ain’t selling no dreams, and I’m not forcing anybody to be here,” Ne-Yo explained.

The father of seven made it clear that no one is being coerced into the arrangement.

“If for whatever reason you decide this isn’t for you anymore, the door is never locked. You have permission to go on about your business. I don’t want anybody to think that I’m manipulating these women into doing something they don’t want to do.”