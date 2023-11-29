Nelly And Ashanti Tease New Collab Single Following Rekindled Romance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jermaine Dupri announced Nelly and Ashanti have a new collab single on the way featuring Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J.

Nelly and Ashanti are making sweet music together both in and outside the studio and have a new collab on the way.

The famous couple delighted fans after rekindling their romance earlier this year after ending their decade-long relationship in 2013. Now, the duo is reuniting in the studio with a follow-up to their 2008 collab, “Body On Me.”

Jermaine Dupri broke the news on social media Tuesday (November 28), teasing a new collab single from Nelly and Ashanti, with additional vocals from Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J.

The superproducer shared a video of himself with Nelly and Ashanti in the studio debating double Dutch rules. However, he made sure his followers knew why they were in the studio, teasing the upcoming collab in the caption.

“Although we talking bout double Dutch,this a NEW RECORD ALERT !!” He wrote. “Got @nelly @ashanti & @juicyj on the way !!” Check out the video below.

Nelly and Ashanti recently reunited onstage for a performance of “Baby” at the rapper’s birthday party, although he was the one doing most of the crooning. Ashanti danced in front of her boo as he sang the song karaoke style, adlibs and all, before joining him on the track.