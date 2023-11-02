Nelly Gushes Over Ashanti’s Birthday Surprise: “Best Gift I Ever Received” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nelly was overcome with emotion and had to shield his face when Ashanti surprised him with the best birthday gift he’d ever received.

Ashanti gave Nelly one of the best gifts he has ever received, presenting him with a lavish gift during his birthday celebrations.

The recently reunited couple donned matching black military-themed costumes for the “G.I. Moe” event in Georgia on Tuesday night (October 31). The celebration doubled as a Halloween party and birthday bash two days before the rapper turns 49.

Amid the celebrations, Ashanti surprised Nelly with a customized electric blue 1962 Impala convertible, leaving the rapper overcome with emotion.

Footage from the event shows the couple sharing a warm embrace as fireworks explode in the background. Ashanti kissed her boo repeatedly as Nelly covered his face with his hand to conceal his emotions. Check out the sweet video below.

Nelly crying after Ashanti gave him a 64 impala for his birthday. 🥹🥰 I swear I can’t get enough of them! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/q5Z7RqyqsA — That Chick..Cali (@Bloop_1) November 1, 2023

On Wednesday (November 1), Nelly shared some memories from the celebration while gushing over Ashanti.

“Sometimes all you can say is ‘Thank You’”, he wrote on Instagram. “Best gift I ever received besides my kids!!!! You showed out shawty!!! Love you.”

Ashanti replied in the comment section, teasing a visit to “Pound Town” when she returned.

“Ur welcome bighead! Your face was priceless!” she wrote, before adding, “love u too! Pound town soon as I get back to the house!”

Ashanti’s surprise for Nelly comes just weeks after he left her floored by his own lavish birthday treat, decking her out in diamonds.

Nelly confirmed their reunion in September following months of speculation.

“Yeah, we cool again,” he said during an appearance on the Boss Moves With Rasheeda show. “I think it surprised both of us. It wasn’t anything that I don’t think planned. I think we were both doing pretty much what we do. Sometimes being separate you understand one another more.”