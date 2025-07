Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nelly and Ashanti celebrated son KK’s first birthday with a car-themed party in Long Island and shared rare family photos from the big day.

Nelly and Ashanti threw a race car-themed bash in Long Island on Saturday (July 19) to mark their son KK’s first birthday and shared a few sweet snapshots from the celebration.

The couple, still keeping their baby boy’s face private, posted photos showing the trio in coordinated outfits while surrounded by custom “Kunda and Friends” decor, a bounce house, a mini racetrack and a stage featuring characters from the animated series.

The party even included a special appearance by co-creator Louisa Kiwana Olafuyi, who flew in from Uganda to unveil a new animated segment starring Nelly, Ashanti and KK.

The guest list included close relatives and longtime friends like Todd “LL Cool J” Smith and singer Lloyd, who joined in on the festivities.

KK, whose full name is Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, officially turned one on Friday (July 18). The couple told PEOPLE, “This year has flown by and we have enjoyed every minute of seeing his milestones, funny moments and growth.”

Ashanti, who has been vocal about how motherhood has transformed her, added, “Being a mom is the most amazing thing ever” and said it has “completely changed my life.”

Following the party, the family reportedly planned a tropical getaway to the Bahamas to continue the birthday fun—and maybe even work on baby number two. The couple has already hinted that expanding their family is definitely on the table.

Their growing family is also front and center in their reality series, Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, which premiered on Peacock with all eight episodes dropping on Wednesday (June 26).

The show documents their rekindled romance, new marriage, parenting journey and the balancing act of their Hip-Hop and R&B careers after a decade apart.