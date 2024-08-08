EXCLUSIVE: Nelly’s Attorneys Deny Drug Possession Charges, Slam “Overzealous” Officer

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections records, the “Hot In Herre” rapper was arrested in Maryland Heights, a suburb of his hometown of St. Louis.

(UPDATE) Nelly’s team is denying reports the rapper—real name Cornell Haynes II—was arrested on drug possession charges as claimed by KRCG. In a statement sent to AllHipHop, the law firm of Rosenblum, Schwartz, Fry & Johnson says a warrant from 2018 finally caught up with him.

“Mr. Haynes was not charged with drug possession,” the statement reads. “He was arrested for ‘No Proof of Insurance’ from 2018 on a warrant issued December 2023 that he received no notice. Mr. Haynes was targeted by an overzealous, out of line officer. After winning several jackpots at a venue where Mr. Haynes frequently visits and entertains at its amphitheater; instead of just supervising the transfer of Mr. Haynes’ winnings, this officer felt compelled to needlessly run a check for warrants.

“The officer informed Mr. Haynes a background check was mandated when a player won over a certain amount; Mr. Haynes knew this to be untrue as he had won several jackpots for similar or greater amounts including one just a week prior without iucident or a background check. Once Mr. Haynes was informed ofthe warrant for a No Proof of Insurance infraction, this officer felt compelled to handcuff Mr. Haynes behind his back and parade him through the casino in front of other patrons.”

It continued, “This officer then conducted a search without probable cause where he claimed to have found alleged ‘ecstasy’ in Mr. Haynes’ personal property. Under similar circumstances, assuming there was an old warrant without any notice to the individual for no proof of insurance, any other citizen would have been told to address it and allowed to go on their way.”

The attorney went on to explain as part of the requirements of international travel, Nelly is regularly asked to supply proof of no warrants, including FBI checks, but there were none. The firm is “100% confident” the case will “go nowhere.” They plan to demand an inquiry into this officer’s conduct.

He was taken into custody at 4:45 a.m local time with bloodshot eyes.

Local news affiliate KRCG reports he was busted with four ecstasy pills and no insurance. He has since been released.

The arrest marks a dark cloud in an otherwise good life for Nelly. He reunited with his longtime love Ashanti, got married and is looking forward to raising their first child together. Public records revealed the couple tied the knot six months ago on December 27, 2023. The paperwork stated the marriage became official in St. Louis County, so it’s safe to conclude the ceremony took place in St. Louis.

Known for their on-again, off-again relationship that began in the early 2000s, Ashanti and Nelly shocked fans with the news of their quiet nuptials. The couple initially dated for nearly a decade before parting ways in 2014 and rekindling their romance last year.

After months of speculation from her fans, Ashanti confirmed she was pregnant in April with an Instagram video. At the same time, she announced Nelly had popped the question.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she said in a statement to ESSENCE. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

Since then, Ashanti has been vocal about her pregnancy and journey into motherhood.

“This Mother’s Day was so special,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “Having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing. Wishing all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother’s Day/ Pre Mothers Day!!!!! grateful yeah yeah I know I’m late… it was so much food I got distracted. Ps… I only had 1 plate tho.”

Nelly has yet to publicly address the arrest.