Nelly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges, Booked At Maryland Heights Police Department

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections records, the “Hot In Herre” rapper was arrested in Maryland Heights, a suburb of his hometown of St. Louis.

Nelly was reportedly arrested in Missouri on Wednesday morning (August 7), accused of possessing illicit drugs. According to the Missouri Department of Corrections records, Nelly was arrested in Maryland Heights, a suburb of his hometown of St. Louis. He was taken into custody at 4:45 a.m local time with bloodshot eyes.

Local news affiliate KRCG reports he was busted with four ecstasy pills and no insurance. He has since been released.

Maryland Heights Police Department

The arrest marks a dark cloud in an otherwise good life for Nelly. He reunited with his longtime love Ashanti, got married and had their first child together. Public records revealed the couple tied the knot six months ago on December 27, 2023. The paperwork stated the marriage became official in St. Louis County, so it’s safe to conclude the ceremony took place in St. Louis.

Known for their on-again, off-again relationship that began in the early 2000s, Ashanti and Nelly shocked fans with the news of their quiet nuptials. The couple initially dated for nearly a decade before parting ways in 2014 and rekindling their romance last year.

After months of speculation from her fans, Ashanti confirmed she was pregnant in April with an Instagram video. At the same time, she announced Nelly had popped the question.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she said in a statement to ESSENCE. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

Since then, Ashanti has been vocal about her pregnancy and journey into motherhood.

“This Mother’s Day was so special,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “Having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing. Wishing all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother’s Day/ Pre Mothers Day!!!!! grateful yeah yeah I know I’m late… it was so much food I got distracted. Ps… I only had 1 plate tho.”

Nelly has yet to publicly address the arrest.