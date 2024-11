Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Police wanted to Nelly to be charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, but prosecutors said no.

Prosecutors refused to press drug charges against Nelly following his August arrest at a Missouri casino.

“We don’t believe the facts in this case warrant the issuing of charges,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said, per the Associated Press.

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes III, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for no proof of insurance on August 7. An officer conducted a warrant search after the rapper won money at the Hollywood Casino and Hotel in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

“Mr. Haynes was targeted by an overzealous, out-of-line officer,” Nelly’s legal team told AllHipHop. “After winning several jackpots at a venue where Mr. Haynes frequently visits and entertains at its amphitheater; instead of just supervising the transfer of Mr. Haynes’ winnings, this officer felt compelled to needlessly run a check for warrants.”

The officer discovered a warrant from a 2018 citation for operating a vehicle without proof of insurance. State police claimed they found four ecstasy pills while detaining Nelly.

“Once Mr. Haynes was informed of the warrant for a No Proof of Insurance infraction, this officer felt compelled to handcuff Mr. Haynes behind his back and parade him through the casino in front of other patrons,” his lawyers noted. “This officer then conducted a search without probable cause where he claimed to have found alleged ‘ecstasy’ in Mr. Haynes’ personal property. Under similar circumstances, assuming there was an old warrant without any notice to the individual for no proof of insurance, any other citizen would have been told to address it and allowed to go on their way.”

Nelly was arrested a month after his wife Ashanti gave birth to their first child together. The couple quietly got married in 2023. Nelly has two children from a previous relationship. He also adopted his sister’s son and daughter after she passed away in 2005.