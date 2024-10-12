Nelly Says He’s Reviving 21-Year-Old Applebottoms Brand Amid St. Lunatics Reunion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nelly isn’t just bringing the St. Lunatics back into the spotlight.

On Friday (October 11), following the St. Lunatics reunion at the 50th anniversary American Music Awards, the “Air Force Ones” rapper officially announced he’s bringing back his iconic denim brand, Applebottom Jeans. Nelly took to Instagram and shared a nostalgic message with his followers teasing the return of the storied denim brand, breaking necks with the fruitful imagery marketing the product in the process.

“Don’t call it a comeback!” Nelly wrote in the caption. “Wanna see what I’ve been up to… Make sure you sign up for behind-the-scenes access and our First Big Kick Off!!!! @officialapplebottoms #applebottomjeans.”

In addition to the droves of fans that turned up in the comment section of the post, a number of brands, namely Ugg, threw their hat into the ring and seemingly expressed their desire for a possible brand partnership.

“You know what comes next,” Ugg’s official account wrote, referencing T-Pain and Flo Rida’s anthemic late 2000s era jam.

In 2008, T-Pain and Flo Rida dropped their mega-hit “Low,” famously mentioning “Apple Bottom jeans” in the lyrics, sending fans into a frenzy. While the song boosted the brand’s visibility, it also blurred the lines for some. Nelly’s Applebottoms was all about celebrating women’s curves, while the song became synonymous with club culture, dancing, and, well, boots with the fur.

“People always bring up ‘Low,’ but Applebottoms was around way before that song,” Nelly laughed in a previous interview.

Nelly first launched Applebottom Jeans back in 2003 when his music career was at its peak. Around the same time, he was riding high on the success of his sophomore album Nellyville, which featured chart-topping hits like “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland. The brand quickly became a staple in Hip-Hop fashion, embodying Nelly’s flair for style and his love for celebrating the curves of women He didn’t do it alone, though.

Nelly collaborated with Yomi Martin, Ian Kelly, and Nick Loftis to bring Applebottoms to life, aiming to create a line that was both fashionable and inclusive. And it wasn’t long before the brand gained traction, attracting celebrity clientele like Kim Kardashian and his wife-to-be Ashanti, who sported the jeans in magazines and on red carpets, further solidifying Applebottom Jeans as a force in the fashion world.

Now, it looks like Nelly’s ready to reclaim the narrative and get Applebottoms back in the spotlight for the right reasons.