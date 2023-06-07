Netflix Announces ‘Rhythm + Flow Italy’ Reality Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A new European version of the program will look for the next Italian rap star.

American audiences were introduced to Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow in 2019. Hip Hop hitmakers T.I., Cardi B, and Chance The Rapper served as judges on the competition reality series.

Then in June 2022, Netflix presented Rhythm + Flow France (aka Nouvelle École). The global streaming platform has now announced an Italian version of the music-based show, locally titled Nuova Scena.

Rhythm + Flow Italy will feature Fabri Fibra, Geolier, and Rose Villain traveling to Rome, Naples, and Milan in order to discover the next Italian rap superstar. The 8-episode program will premiere in 2024.

Other representatives of the Italian rap scene will join the three judges throughout the first season. The contestants will take part in freestyle skills, rap battles, and the production of original songs. The winner will receive 100,000 euros.

Inglewood California-based rapper D Smoke won the first season of the American edition of Rhythm + Flow. He went on to earn Best Rap Album and Best New Artist nominations at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

D Smoke’s Black Habits lost the Best Rap Album Grammy Award to King’s Disease by legendary New York City emcee Nas. The 2021 Best New Artist Grammy Award went to Houston-bred Hip Hop artist Megan Thee Stallion.

Fresh LaPeufra took home the 100,000 euro prize as the season one winner of Rhythm + Flow France. The second season of Rhythm + Flow France – judged by SCH, Shay, and Niska – began streaming on Netflix in May 2023.