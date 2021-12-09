Kanye West Documentary To Premiere At Sundance 2022

Netflix’s Kanye West documentary ‘jeen-yuhs’ is set to have its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which begins in January.

The Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs will debut at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sundance announced jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy as part of its 2022 lineup on Thursday. The three-part documentary will be released by Netflix in 2022.

Netflix describes the Kanye West doc as “an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”

The upcoming documentary is directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, who’ve been working with Ye for over two decades. Earlier this month, the directors discussed the project in a sit-down conversation for Netflix.

“[It’s a] whole history lesson of music,” Ozah said. “We’re crossing generations in three films. At the end, Kanye is collaborating with artists that were babies. But the crazy part is that Kanye’s a through-line: still as relevant at the end as he in the beginning because his music passes the test of time.”

Simmons and Ozah’s Kanye West films will premiere alongside documentaries about Princess Diana, Al-Qaeda, TikTok and more. The Sundance lineup includes a Bill Cosby docuseries, which explores the question of separating the art from the artist.

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival is set to be a hybrid event. Online screenings and in-person events in Park City, Utah are scheduled to run from January 20-30, 2022.

Check out the full lineup here.