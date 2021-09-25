Netflix Drops Trailer For $30 Million Kanye West Documentary “jeen-yuhs”

Kanye West’s life will be chronicled by a pair of award-winning directors in the upcoming documentary “jeen-yuhs.”

A new documentary is set to land on Netflix chronicling the “genius” of rap star Kanye West.

The streaming giant unveiled a first look of the trailer for the doc, which is titled “jeen-yuhs,” during their streaming event “TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event” earlier today (September 25).

“jeen-yuhs” will cover almost three decades of Kanye West’s groundbreaking career, which has been chronicled by noted video directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah aka Coodie and Chike.

The directors have lensed many notable videos together, including Kanye’s “Through the Wire,” “Jesus Walks,” Erykah Badu’s “Window Seat.”

The pair are also behind some notable documentaries, including ESPN’s “30 for 30” “Benji.”

The long-time affiliates of Kanye will tell the rapper’s origin story, starting with his days as an upcoming producer in Chicago, following his trajectory up to the present day as a billionaire.

Back in April, AllHipHop reported that Netflix had forked over $30 million to snag the rights to “jeen-yuhs.”

In the first teaser for “jeen-yuhs” released by Netflix, Kanye is captured chilling backstage with Mos Def in 2002

If nothing else, the clip foreshadows the rap star’s ambition and drive which helped him become one of the most sought-after producers and fashions designers in the world.

A release date for “jeen-yuhs” has yet to be announced, but it’s due to land on Netflix sometime in 2022

Take a look.