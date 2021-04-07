Netflix Reportedly Picks Up Kanye West Documentary For $30 Million

(AllHipHop News)
The life and career of Kanye West will play out on the small screen as part of a new documentary series for Netflix. According to reports, the streamer paid $30 million for the content.
West’s docuseries is said to present never-before-seen footage of the Grammy-winning recording artist/billionaire fashion designer. His failed 2020 presidential bid is expected to be covered on the program.
Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah are the creative forces behind the presently untitled West doc. Coodie & Chike directed Ye’s “Jesus Walks (Version 3)” and “Through the Wire” music videos.
Netflix is home to documentaries about contemporary musicians such as Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and others. Hip Hop-related programming like Rhythm & Flow, Hip-Hop Evolution, and Rapture live on the platform too.