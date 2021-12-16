New Dr. Dre Music With Eminem, Snoop Dogg & More Featured in GTA Online: The Contract

Dr, Dre released six new tracks featuring Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem on Wednesday (Dec. 15). However, don’t rush to your favorite streaming platform to look for them as Dre’s new music is only accessible to GTA players.
The songs are included in the new Grand Theft Auto expansion, “GTA Online: The Contract” which prominently features Dr. Dre. According to Pitchfork, the game also includes collaborations with Eminem (“Gospel”), Nipsey Hussle and Ty Dolla $ign (“Diamond Mind”), Snoop Dogg, and Anderson .Paak (“ETA”), and Rick Ross and Anderson .Paak (“The Scenic Route”).
Additionally, “The Contract” includes two solo tracks from Dre, titled “Falling Up” and “Black Privilege.”
Rob Nelson, the co-studio head of Rockstar North, the maker of GTA games, discussed working with Dr. Dre, something they’ve wanted to do for some time.
“When he’s not releasing music that regularly, it’s a pretty special thing to be able to get music from him, never mind exclusive music,” he said. “Once we started talking, he started firing demos over — ‘Check this out, check this out, I did this with so-and-so.’ That was a pretty surreal experience.”
Elsewhere on Wednesday, Dr. Dre took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself and The Beatles legend Paul McCartney.
“Here with one of my heroes!!” Dr. Dre wrote in the caption. “Paul McCartney is cool AF!! I’m chillin with one of the f###### Beatles!!”