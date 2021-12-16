New Dr. Dre Music With Eminem, Snoop Dogg & More Featured in GTA Online: The Contract

Dr. Dre dropped the tracks as part of the new GTA expansion, which is also said to include music from Nipsey Hussle and Ty Dolla $ign.

Dr, Dre released six new tracks featuring Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem on Wednesday (Dec. 15). However, don’t rush to your favorite streaming platform to look for them as Dre’s new music is only accessible to GTA players.

Partner with Franklin Clinton and friends in The Contract, an all-new adventure for GTA Online.



Fix the kinds of problems plaguing Los Santos high rollers, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft.https://t.co/2D0Z7wcRZv pic.twitter.com/LEDOXDtTcX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 15, 2021

The songs are included in the new Grand Theft Auto expansion, “GTA Online: The Contract” which prominently features Dr. Dre. According to Pitchfork, the game also includes collaborations with Eminem (“Gospel”), Nipsey Hussle and Ty Dolla $ign (“Diamond Mind”), Snoop Dogg, and Anderson .Paak (“ETA”), and Rick Ross and Anderson .Paak (“The Scenic Route”).

Additionally, “The Contract” includes two solo tracks from Dre, titled “Falling Up” and “Black Privilege.”

In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.



Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: https://t.co/07q6zZY2He pic.twitter.com/KNk96P1Osc — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 8, 2021

Rob Nelson, the co-studio head of Rockstar North, the maker of GTA games, discussed working with Dr. Dre, something they’ve wanted to do for some time.

“When he’s not releasing music that regularly, it’s a pretty special thing to be able to get music from him, never mind exclusive music,” he said. “Once we started talking, he started firing demos over — ‘Check this out, check this out, I did this with so-and-so.’ That was a pretty surreal experience.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Dr. Dre took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself and The Beatles legend Paul McCartney.

“Here with one of my heroes!!” Dr. Dre wrote in the caption. “Paul McCartney is cool AF!! I’m chillin with one of the f###### Beatles!!”