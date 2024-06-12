New Orleans Honors Juvenile With Official “Back That Azz Up” Day 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Juvenile and the City of New Orleans celebrated the official “Back That Azz Up” day to mark 25 years of the classic song.

Juvenile is being celebrated for one of his biggest hits as New Orleans officially declared June 11, 2024, as “Back That Azz Up” Day.

The recognition of the iconic anthem coincided with the 25th anniversary and a nationwide tour. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a proclamation to mark the significance of the song.

“I really wasn’t keeping up with the dates until one of my guys educated me,” Juvenile said. “It’s crazy. It’s great to have all these accolades but it’s better to enjoy it with your family and the guys who made it happen. I really wasn’t expecting it.

Produced by Mannie Fresh and featuring Lil Wayne, Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” dominated the summer when it arrived on June 11, 1999. The song, featured on Juvenile’s 4x platinum album 400 Degreez, topped the charts and became one of the big hits from the Cash Money team.

“I am beyond excited to celebrate 25 years of ‘Back That Azz Up’ with my fans. This song has been a huge part of my musical journey, and it’s amazing to see it still resonate with people today. I can’t wait for the moment each night of the tour when the song drops,” Juvenile said in a statement.

Juvenile is set to kick off the nationwide “Back That Azz Up” tour in New Orleans on July 7. Tickets are available now.