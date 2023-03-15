New Young M.A. Video Sparks Health Concerns From Worried Fans 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans of Young M.A. shared concerns for her health after a video emerged Tuesday of the rapper getting a fresh trim and retwist.

The “OOOUUU” hitmaker went viral Tuesday (Mar. 14) after a video surfaced featuring Young M.A. getting a fresh retwist and shape up. The clip first shared by comedian and celebrity barber @fatsdabarber had supporters extremely worried about the Brooklyn rapper.

Young M.A. began trending on Twitter after fans began sharing concerns for her health due to her physical appearance. The before and after video begins with the barber promising “a real-life transformation.” The second video shows a smiling Young M.A. with new trim and her long dreadlocs freshly twisted. Check it out below.

However, despite her upbeat demeanor, fans took to Twitter to voice their worries about her health. While some trolled her appearance, others extended prayers for Young M.A., urging others not to joke about her health.

Young M.A. Reflects on Struggles With Alcohol

One user shared a 2017 video of the rapper reflecting on her issues with alcohol.

“Young ma has depression and battles with her mental health using liquor,” the post began. “Recently a video of her resurfaced with yellow eyes and yellow skin, which is a sign of liver failure. She’s dying right before our eyes and people are laughing.”

Young ma has depression and battles with her mental health using liquor. Recently a video of her resurfaced with yellow eyes and yellow skin, which is a sign of liver failure. She’s dying right before our eyes and people are laughing. pic.twitter.com/WZ1Cjkwt2c — princess honey ☭ (@caramelcolored) March 15, 2023

Young M.A. checked into rehab in 2021 to beat her addiction issues. Although she did not share any details of her sobriety issues, she vowed to overcome her struggles.

“MAB I’ll be back…boutta lose this addiction…omw (on my way) to rehab,” she penned in June 2021. She also shared a prayer on Twitter.

“Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering,” she tweeted. “Lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure. Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you.”

Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure. Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you — Young M.A (@YoungMAMusic) June 22, 2021

While Young M.A. has not responded to her supporter’s fears or prayers, she shared the barber’s post on her Instagram Story. Check out some of her fan’s reactions below.

Internet joking about Young MA the same way y’all joked about Chadwick when he was sick. You people really don't learn. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) March 14, 2023

Oh Young MA. That just broke my heart. I hope she’s ok 💔 — PURE/HONEY (@_GodHerself) March 14, 2023

Who tf is young ma management team cause why is y’all neglecting her health????? 😳 pic.twitter.com/pqCtnwnJlc — DO NOT DISTURB (@slut4youxxx) March 14, 2023

Whatever Young MA is going through I wish her strength, healing, peace, & PRIVACY!! — Big Sniper!! (@DeauxpLacey) March 14, 2023

That barber is completely f##### wrong and unethical!!! Young MA whole body language looked like she ain’t wanna be recorded and you posted that s###? 🗑️ — Pat Bev #1 HATER (@scorpi0nnnn) March 14, 2023