Newsmax Host Says Hip-Hop Damaged America, Slams “Goofball” Kamala Harris

TV host tries to bash Vice President for having rappers at her home.

While many people are celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, there are some who don’t see the benefit of the musical art form.

Newsmax talking head Greg Kelly is one of them.

He thinks that Vice President Kamala Harris was wrong to invite 400 Hip-Hop lovers to come into her residence to celebrate the musical form.

AllHipHop.com previously reported about Harris’ event.

The Howard graduate invited prominent Hip-Hop figures like Common, Lil Wayne, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh, Jeezy, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shante, and Fat Joe to grace the event.

Guests at her house not only came to enjoy a day with the VP, but they partied to performances by Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and Too Short.

Greg Kelly said the event was an example of why Harris is a “goofball” and “should not run” for President in 2024, according to a video published on Media Matters.

“Everybody knows she’s a goofball, sorry,” he said. “Here she is celebrating Hip-Hop.

“Hip-Hop has done a lot of damage to America, especially American youth — especially American youth, people of color, people not of color, all kinds of people harmed by the message of Hip-Hop. Not all of it, but a lot of it,” the GOP pundit continued.

While he might think that Hip-Hop has damaged America, many believe it has helped the nation— particularly in social justice spaces.