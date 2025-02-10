NFL Taunts Drake Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Super Bowl Performance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The NFL mocked Drake by sharing a viral clip of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” amplifying the diss heard around the world.

The NFL is laughing at Drake’s expense following Kendrick Lamar’s historic Super Bowl performance, trolling him with a clip from K. Dot’s “Not Like Us,” that refers to the Toronto rap star as a pedophile.

Kendrick Lamar delivered one of the most highly anticipated performances in recent times on Sunday night (February 9), showcasing fan favorites like “Squabble Up,” “LOYALTY,” and “Peekaboo.”

However, he had fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting to see if he would perform his scathing Drake diss. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper teased the track while taking a jab at his rival, telling the crowd, “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.”

“I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue”



-Kendrick 😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/1uL2WLgdsB — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 10, 2025

Despite Drake’s recent lawsuit and the rumors Lamar was banned from performing the diss, K. Dot gave the crowd what they wanted.

Clips of Kendrick Lamar locking eyes with the camera as he declared, “Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young,” quickly went viral, and the NFL joined in the trolling, reposting the clip on its official TikTok account.

Fans flooded with comments, with many stunned at the NFL teasing Drake.

“I just want to remind everyone that this is the Official NFL tiktok,” one person shared in the comments. “That means the media team decided to highlight this. Thats as wild as him looking into the camera.”

Another added, “NFL is petty for posting this specific clip lmao.”

“poor drake,” added a third. “Honestly, not only did the diss against him win FIVE grammys and almost every music artist at the grammys sung it, it was played at the superbowl and almost everyone there sang it too.”