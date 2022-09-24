Nia Long Issues Statement As Cheating Fiancé Ime Udoka Still Gets Dragged

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Legendary actress Nia Long was caught up in a cheating scandal, after her fiance Ime Udoka What are we having a relationship with an employee of the Boston Celtics. And now he’s getting dragged to hell!

Nia Long’s longtime fiancé Ime Udoka has apologized to his family following reports that he had a consensual relationship with a member of the Boston Celtics staff.

Sources told The Athletic that Udoka, the head coach of the basketball team, had “an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.” Boston Celtics executives subsequently announced on Thursday he had been suspended for the rest of the 2022-23 season for “violations of team policies.”

In a statement shared via ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Udoka apologized to his team and his family.

NEW: Statement from Celtics coach Ime Udoka pic.twitter.com/MFutFx7c3l — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 23, 2022

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” he said. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

The reason for Udoka’s suspension was not explicitly confirmed in the statements. Boston Celtics officials added that a decision about Udoka’s future with the team beyond this season will be “made at a later date.”

The “Boyz n the Hood” and “Big Momma’s House” actress has been in a relationship with Udoka since 2010, and they got engaged in 2015 They share a 10-year-old son named Kez Sunday, while she has a 21-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia Long said in a statement. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Her fans on social media wasted no time attacking Udoka for his “indiscretion” and “entanglement” with an employee.

#ImeUdoka must have hit one of them owners wives….because this is entirely too much for consensual sex!! When you have #BrettFavre #WelfareQueen who they haven’t even brought charges against 🤔 https://t.co/v2yseBdOXr — @DJRAREBEING (@RareBeing22) September 24, 2022

#ImeUdoka committed a crime. You men are used to deal with with women simps who beg you to stay after swinging wee wee all in the streets where you belong but cheating in a marriage is literally a breach of contract. It’s a document you signed to be loyal & not bring in disease. — Megan Thee Dragon (@MDragon_12) September 24, 2022

#ImeUdoka That was an expensive roll in the hay #Crazy #NiaLong didn’t deserve that🙄Keep it in your pants pic.twitter.com/mq2d932ayI — The Quarterback Huddle (@2BlessedHighly) September 24, 2022

#NiaLong not being married had nothing to do with #ImeUdoka and his level of integrity. If you a #jackboy just say that. Pretending Nia needed a ring for him to be honest is gaslighting at its finest. He just needed to be real with the Queen and HE couldn’t do that. #integrity — Brown Sugar! (@BrownSugaryLady) September 24, 2022

Cancel #ImeUdoka Nia Long is a gem. Y’all really be messing up a good thing. Now you suspended for fraternization. Serves your right. — Rane (@muzic_rane) September 24, 2022

✍️🏽My mom said when she was coming up women had a code “You didn't mess with another woman’s husband.” Period! It was an honorable code of morals & mom said if broken, chile, the “harlot” best be leaving town bc “old skool” Black women in the south didn’t play!#facts😂🤣🖐🏽#nialong https://t.co/paK3QEnTck pic.twitter.com/q2bUBZND71 — E. V. Frapiere (@evfrapiere) September 24, 2022

#NiaLong public statement translated: "I just love how you guys are riding for me and applying di pressure to did eediat man of mine. Big up oonu self" 🤣 — Top Gyal Keiko, J.D. 🇯🇲 (@TopGyalKeiko) September 24, 2022

So I had been hearing about #NiaLong and her dude cheating on her. And I finally saw pictures of her. What a smoke show! The dude is dumb as hell. — Joshua (@Jchorp) September 24, 2022