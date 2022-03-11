Nick Cannon Addresses Cancellation Of His Talk Show: “We Ain’t Going Nowhere”

Nick Cannon addressed the rumors surrounding his talk show coming to an end after a six-month run and just one season.

Nick Cannon is never one to shy away from difficult topics, and the cancellation of his talk show was no different.

AllHipHop.com brought you the news yesterday (Mar. 10) that the show was coming to an end. During Thursday’s episode of The Nick Cannon Show, he addressed the subject head-on with Angela Yee. She asked him to clear up the various rumors floating about with people speculating why the show was axed. Low ratings and the introduction of Jennifer Hudson’s new show have been put forward as reasons.

“It’s interesting,” Nick Cannon replied. “This is show business and the biggest word in that is business. I show up each and every day, bright and early to give you a show and I am also a businessman. This has been a dream come true. I want to expand and elevate.”

Nick Cannon Says: “We Ain’t Going Nowhere”

He continued, although he did not directly answer Angela Yee’s question. “We ain’t going nowhere but it’s about broadening my audience,” he explained. “You have become my family. Thank you. We laugh together, we cry together, we pray together. I do what I can and we let God do what I can’t.”

The Nick Cannon Show will continue with the remaining episodes for the season.

“We still have more shows,” Nick confirmed. “This isn’t the last show. We have a month of shows that’s going to be on..This has been a blessing and dream come true. Thank you for letting me come into your homes.”

However, Nick Cannon still has much to look forward to. He returned to hosting Fox’s The Masked Singer for the season premiere on Thursday (Mar. 10.) The multihyphenate also recently extended his Wild ‘N Out brand to the restaurant business. Earlier this month he opened the Wild ‘N Out Sports bar and Arcade in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.

HipHopIsReal caught up with Nick Cannon and his Wild ‘N Out co-star and legendary battle rapper Hitman Holla at the grand opening event. Watch the video below.