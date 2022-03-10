Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Canceled After One Season

Clips from Nick Cannon’s syndicated daytime talk show went viral on social media several times. However, it appears that online engagement was not enough to keep the program on the air.

According to reports, The Nick Cannon Show will not be renewed for a second season. Original pre-taped episodes will continue to air through May.

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential, but after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon,” stated Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury production company.

The Nick Cannon Show premiered on September 27, 2021. Superstar comedian Kevin Hart was the first guest. Other celebrities – such as Master P, Brandy, Eve, Ja Rule, Charlamagne Tha God, and Treach – made appearances as well.

Cannon’s “Man Panel” segment made headlines more than once. For example, a conversation about men using sex toys became a trending topic online. The 41-year-old entertainer said, “If a woman wants to bring a toy to the bed, I see that as competition.”

While his talk show is coming to an end, Nick Cannon still has a hosting gig on Fox’s The Masked Singer reality singing competition series. Cannon still leads the VH1 sketch comedy/improv game show Wild ‘n Out as well.