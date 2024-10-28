Nick Cannon Suggests Mariah Carey’s Crazy Success Was Partly To Blame For Split

The couple married in 2008 and welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

But despite their seemingly strong connection and shared ambitions, the marriage hit rocky terrain due to growing pressures, career obligations and fundamental differences in lifestyles. By 2014, they had separated and the divorce was finalized in 2016.

While both Carey and Cannon have expressed respect and admiration for each other in the years since, they openly acknowledged that their differences were challenging to navigate within the marriage. In a recent interview with Ray Daniels, Cannon opened up about their split and admitted it can be partially attributed to Carey’s astronomical success.

As Cannon explained, he wasn’t mad at their lifestyle; she had “islands” and people bringing him “steak on a platter.” But there came a time when he questioned, “Is this who I am? I’m Mariah’s man? Is that what my life is supposed to be?” He continued, “There’s nothing wrong with it and I got really comfortable.”

Cannon concluded “this ain’t the hustler in me” and they ultimately broke up. He went on to father multiple children with several different women. But in an August interview with E! News, the Wild ‘N Out host admitted he would get back together with Carey without hesitation.

“We belong together,” Cannon said. He added he would “absolutely” get back together with Carey, noting it would “be stupid if [he] didn’t.”

But Cannon soon followed up with, “She don’t want me. [I’ve had] a whole baseball team. Like, ‘No, you can’t come back home.’”

Cannon’s large flock of children has become internet fodder—and he appears to get a kick out of his reputation as a serial procreator. In July, he took out a $10 million insurance policy on his family jewels. Cannon, who has 12 children with six different women, used Dr. Squatch’s Ball Valuation Tool, which evaluated size, favorite features and bedroom maneuvers, among other factors.

Dr. Squatch, a natural men’s soap and personal care company, took out an official policy via MMA/Momentous. Cannon said in a statement, “Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids. Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling.”

In addition to Moroccan and Monroe, he also has sons Golden and Rise and daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole. Cannon also shares two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, who was born in December 2022.