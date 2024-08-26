Nick Cannon Dragged Into Viral Debate Amid Cam Newton’s Controversial Fatherhood Remarks 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon is trending online after getting dragged into the controversy sparked by a viral Cam Newton interview.

Nick Cannon is getting dragged on social media after a clip of Cam Newton disusing his view on marriage and fatherhood went viral.

On the latest episode of his Funky Friday show, Newton discussed marriage and relationships with his guest, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. He admitted that despite having eight children with three different women, he is in no rush to settle down. Newton explained to Dr. Bryant that he wants even more children, but his “desire to get married” is lower than his”fear of divorce.”

However, Dr. Bryant told him his actions were creating broken families. “You’re not taking your time,” she replied. “You have eight kids with three different women. You are creating, procreating, and multiplying. That is not taking your time, you’re being very selectively active.” She added that his fears “will selfishly create broken families.”

Cam Newton’s brain needs to be studied in a lab. He’s telling Dr. Bryant that he desires to be married, but has 8 children by 3 women.



She broke him down with the truth about his reality, but he can’t grasp the concept. pic.twitter.com/lCs84j1HHU — Boochie is the Name (@stoppfeenin) August 24, 2024

Nick Cannon Had Dr. Bryant On His “Counsel Culture” Show

His comments sparked controversy online, with many social media users slamming the former NFL star. Nick Cannon was also used as an example of another man who, like Cam Newton, has multiple children with different mothers.

Users shared a clip from the Wild ‘N Out star’s interview with Dr. Bryant.

“The clip of Dr. Bryant speaking with Cam Newton is nuts BUT this one of her talking to Nick Cannon is even crazier,” one person wrote. “He basically admitted to being a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He’s a predator who has no issue with“preying on women” bc “that’s what men do” (his words not mine).

The clip of Dr. Bryant speaking with Cam Newton is nuts BUT this one of her talking to Nick Cannon is even crazier. He basically admitted to being a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He’s a predator who has no issue with “preying on women” bc “that’s what men do” (his words not mine). pic.twitter.com/0kopCm1hO7 — 🦋 (@CHERISHthedayy) August 25, 2024

“Ngl that Cam Newton video p##### me off so bad,” another person shared. “The Nick Cannonfication of fatherhood is a national health crisis that needs to be addressed and dismantled. You n##### are real life crazy.”

… Ngl that Cam Newton video p##### me off so bad. The Nick Cannonfication of fatherhood is a national health crisis that needs to be addressed and dismantled. You n##### are real life crazy. — MALIK. (@MalikThaElite) August 24, 2024

A third user stated, “I’m so glad everyone is dragging Cam Newton for that video. He and other Nick Cannon types deserve public shaming for their behavior. It’s insane that these men think they can make tons of children in different homes but still deserve access to any woman.

I’m so glad everyone is dragging Cam Newton for that video. He and other Nick Cannon types deserve public shaming for their behavior. It’s insane that these men think they can make tons of children in different homes but still deserve access to any woman. — Fan me off I’m HOT HOT HOT! (@dizuschrist) August 25, 2024

Check out some other reactions below.

Nick Cannon and Cam Newton mindset is soooo scary

Successful articulate capable educated handsome Black men

With the access to have an equal partner in marriage

But willingly find these impressionable (dare i say weak minded women) and make these broken homes ON PURPOSE — Lies and Lacefronts ™️ (@flawl3ssNBr0wn2) August 25, 2024

We need to unpack why wealthy men like Nick Cannon, Elon Musk and Cam Newton believe in creating these fatherless homes. She said the quiet part aloud. pic.twitter.com/9j51LvC114 — Nia Educational (@NiaEducational) August 24, 2024

Saw Nick Cannon trending and thought he had fathered another child

pic.twitter.com/cED8u9Jjcj — P. Against The World🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) August 25, 2024