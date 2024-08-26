Nick Cannon Dragged Into Viral Debate Amid Cam Newton’s Controversial Fatherhood Remarks 

Nick Cannon is getting dragged on social media after a clip of Cam Newton disusing his view on marriage and fatherhood went viral.
On the latest episode of his Funky Friday show, Newton discussed marriage and relationships with his guest, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. He admitted that despite having eight children with three different women, he is in no rush to settle down. Newton explained to Dr. Bryant that he wants even more children, but his “desire to get married” is lower than his”fear of divorce.”
However, Dr. Bryant told him his actions were creating broken families. “You’re not taking your time,” she replied. “You have eight kids with three different women. You are creating, procreating, and multiplying. That is not taking your time, you’re being very selectively active.” She added that his fears “will selfishly create broken families.”
Nick Cannon Had Dr. Bryant On His “Counsel Culture” Show
His comments sparked controversy online, with many social media users slamming the former NFL star. Nick Cannon was also used as an example of another man who, like Cam Newton, has multiple children with different mothers.
Users shared a clip from the Wild ‘N Out star’s interview with Dr. Bryant.
“The clip of Dr. Bryant speaking with Cam Newton is nuts BUT this one of her talking to Nick Cannon is even crazier,” one person wrote. “He basically admitted to being a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He’s a predator who has no issue with“preying on women” bc “that’s what men do” (his words not mine).
“Ngl that Cam Newton video p##### me off so bad,” another person shared. “The Nick Cannonfication of fatherhood is a national health crisis that needs to be addressed and dismantled. You n##### are real life crazy.”
A third user stated, “I’m so glad everyone is dragging Cam Newton for that video. He and other Nick Cannon types deserve public shaming for their behavior. It’s insane that these men think they can make tons of children in different homes but still deserve access to any woman.
Check out some other reactions below.