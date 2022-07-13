Nick Cannon Admits Wanting To Get Back With Kim Kardashian

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The actor/musician plays “Spin The Block” with YouTuber HiMyNamesTee.

Multi-hyphenated entertainer Nick Cannon is known to share his thoughts about his life and a range of other topics. Cannon decided to discuss his past relationship with Kanye “Ye” West’s estranged wife and Pete Davidson’s current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

While sitting down for the Hot Tee digital show, Nick Cannon played a game called “Spin The Block.” The Wild ‘n Out and The Masked Singer host had to admit if he would rekindle a relationship with a former romantic partner such as the Skims founder.

“This is controversial. She’s with my little bro [Pete Davidson],” said Nick Cannon about Kim K. The comedian added, “Hey, it’s all love, but that’s Kim Kardashian. I’d definitely spin the block. Shout out to my little bro, but I would. I don’t know what their situation is. I’m not messy, I’m patient.”

Nick Cannon and Kim Kardashian reportedly started their relationship in 2006. Kardashian began seeing Kanye West in 2012 before the couple married in 2014. The two billionaire celebrities had four children together before publicly splitting in 2021. Kardashian then acknowledged Pete Davidson as her boyfriend late last year.

In addition to Kim Kardashian being one of his exes, Nick Cannon also dated singer Christina Milian and model Selita Ebanks. The Explicit Tape: Raw & B creator married R&B/Pop legend Mariah Carey in 2008 before they finalized their divorced in 2016.

Nick Cannon has made headlines in recent months for fathering eight children by several women, including 11-year-old twins with Mariah Carey. His son, Zen, died of brain cancer in 2021 at five months old. A ninth child by deejay Abby De La Rosa is supposedly on the way. Last year, De La Rosa gave birth to Cannon’s other twins, Zion and Zillion.