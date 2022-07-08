Nick Cannon Co-Signs Elon Musk’s Mission To Populate The Planet

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hollywood veteran Nick Cannon has made headlines in recent years for his growing family. The Wild ‘N Out host is the father of seven children with three women.

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk also has several kids with different mothers. The 51-year-old mogul recently welcomed twins in November 2021, bringing his total to nine living children.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” tweeted Elon Musk on Thursday. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

That message received a co-sign from fellow multi-child father Nick Cannon. The 41-year-old The Explicit Tape: Raw & B mixtape creator responded to Musk’s tweet.

“Right there with you my Brother!✊🏾,” replied Nick Cannon on Twitter. His tweet garnered more than 2,000 retweets and 6,000 likes. In contrast, Musk’s tweet collected over 36,000 retweets and 220,000 likes.

Right there with you my Brother!✊🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 7, 2022

Nick Cannon spoke about not adding any more children to his family. During an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop, the “Gigolo” singer addressed possibly getting an elective sterilization procedure.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” stated Cannon.

At the moment, Cannon is the father of 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick Cannon is reportedly expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. He also fathered a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. 5-month-old Zen passed away after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021.