Nick Cannon Releases ‘Raw & B’ Mixtape Featuring Rick Ross, Chris Brown & More

The self-described Mr. N’Credible is back with a new project.

Multi-hyphenated entertainer Nick Cannon returns with new music.

The 41-year-old San Diego native recruited several big names for Raw & B. The project features Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, 42 Dugg, Jacquees, Hitman Holla, and more.

“This is the gospel of my broken soul,” says Cannon about Raw & B. “This is as real as it gets.”

Previously, Nick Cannon dropped his self-titled album in 2003. That LP hosted the Top 40 hit “Gigolo” featuring R. Kelly. White People Party Music arrived in 2014.

In addition to being a recording artist, Cannon is also a television star. He hosts the singing competition show The Masked Singer as well as the improv game show Wild ‘n Out.

His TV experience also includes stints on programs like All That and Real Husbands of Hollywood. As an actor, Nick Cannon starred in films such as Drumline, Love Don’t Cost a Thing, Roll Bounce, and Chi-Raq.