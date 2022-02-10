Watch The First Episode Of ‘Real Husbands Of Hollywood’ Season 6

A brand new season of Real Husbands of Hollywood arrives this week. The revitalized parody of reality television shows will air on BET+, but the network made the first episode available for free.

S6E1 opens with show creator/lead actor Kevin Hart explaining why he and his friends came back for new installments of RHOH. The returning cast includes Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, and Jackie Long.

Additionally, Michele Weaver and Angela Rye make appearances on the latest editions of the program. Several special celebrity guests will show up throughout the season as well.

Real Husbands of Hollywood originally ran for five seasons on the BET cable channel. The revamped RHOH is a six-part limited series for the BET+ subscription service.

Watch episode one of Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems via YouTube below.