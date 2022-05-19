Teyana Taylor Wins ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the vocalist/dancer/actress perform “Bad Girl” by Usher.

R&B singer/songwriter Teyana Taylor adds winning the Golden Mask Trophy to her personal list of career accomplishments. Performing as Firefly, Taylor outlasted her competitors on The Masked Singer.

Fox aired the season seven finale on Wednesday night. Host Nick Cannon helped reveal Taylor as the new champion. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke serve as panelists.

Teyana Taylor joins T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, and Jewel as winners of The Masked Singer. The Goldbergs actress Hayley Orrantia (Ringmaster) finished as the runner-up to Taylor.

Broadway star Cheyenne Jackson (Prince) came in third place. This season of The Masked Singer featured En Vogue (Queen Cobras), Shaggy (Space Bunny), Kirstie Alley (Baby Mammoth), Jennifer Holliday (Miss Teddy), Penn & Teller (Hydra), and other celebrities as well.

Republican politician Rudy Giuliani performed as Jack In The Box. Giuliani’s involvement caused some backlash directed at the show. Critics took issue with the program platforming someone allegedly connected to the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

Besides being The Masked Singer gold medalist, Teyana Taylor’s week also included her sharing the stage with Sean “Diddy” Combs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Plus, the “Wake Up Love” vocalist is preparing to head out on “The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour” in June.