Nick Cannon Promotes “Consensual Non-Monogamy” Concept

Nick Cannon who is now a father of eight, recently explained his thoughts around non-monogamous relationships. Read more!

Nick Cannon wants to break down the taboo surrounding non-monogamous relationships.

The Wild ‘n Out host has hit headlines in recent years due to his non-traditional family setup.

In an interview for YouTube Live with R&B duo DVSN and sex therapist Dr. Tammy Nelson earlier this week, Nick explained that he is a proponent of “open monogamy.”

“It all starts with honesty. It’s really just surface, basic stuff. One of my therapists coined what I do as consensual non-monogamy. Because to even pretend like I’m in a monogamous relationship, that would be misleading,” he explained. “Because, as we know, monogamy defines one thing – and people like to classify what I do as polyamory or polygamy… but even that, I always say to define me is to confine me… we are always growing and trying to understand one another… Everyone in my life is truly understanding and approaches it from a place of love.”

Nick went on to note that he was monogamous in the past but is now very happy with his unconventional lifestyle.

“I’ve practiced monogamy, I’ve been a cheater, I’ve been toxic,” the 41-year-old reflected. “(I want to) be the best self I can possibly be and be the best father I can possibly be.”

Nick shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.

He is reportedly expecting another child with Abby, and recently celebrated the arrival of a son with Bre Tiesi.

Sadly, his son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died at the age of five months following a battle with cancer last December.