Nick Cannon ‘Spiritually Broken’ On First Anniversary Of Son’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

TV personality Nick Cannon revealed how devastated he was on the first anniversary of his late son’s death. Read more.

Nick Cannon wrote a heartfelt tribute to his late son Zen on Monday’s first anniversary of his death.

The TV personality welcomed Zen with Alyssa Scott in June 2021, but he tragically died aged five months after a battle with brain cancer on December 5th, 2021.

In a candid Instagram post to mark the anniversary, Nick admitted that he would “never get over” losing a child.

“Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken,” he wrote alongside pictures of him and Zen. “I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily.”

The 42-year-old confessed that he wishes Zen could have felt more of his love “while he was here on Earth.”

Over the weekend, Nick was hospitalized with pneumonia – the swelling of the tissue in one or both lungs – and he referenced his health battle as he concluded his post.

“I know a few days ago I wrote a post from my hospital bed saying I will be okay and I just needed rest so don’t waste your prayers on me but I can definitely use those prayers right now,” he wrote, alongside a heartbroken emoji. “Continue to Peacefully Rest My Son, Zen Scott Cannon. We Love you Eternally.”

Nick and Alyssa are currently expecting another child.

The new arrival will be Nick’s 12th overall – he has twins with Mariah Carey, three kids with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, and one each with Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole.