Nick Cannon Feels Guilty For Not Spending Time With His Many Children

Comedian/actor/radio personality Nick Cannon is considering getting a vasectomy to avoid “populating the earth.”

Nick Cannon has had a consultation about undergoing a vasectomy as he prepares to welcome his eighth child.

“The Masked Singer” host was asked during an interview on E! News if he plans to have more children after model Bre Tiesi gives birth to his eighth child.

In response, he revealed he has enquired about the surgical procedure, which is a permanent form of male contraception.

“I love all of my children… I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children -and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose,” Nick Cannon shared. “I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

The 41-year-old shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Sadly, his son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died at the age of five months following a battle with cancer in December.

During the interview, Nick Cannon admitted he struggles to balance his work and having quality time with all of his kids.

“I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going, especially right now when they’re younger,” Nick said. “I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, (Moroccan and Monroe) had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags.”