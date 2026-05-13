Nick Cannon Gets New Series About Juggling 12 Kids & Career

Nick Cannon’s Netflix docuseries explores how he juggles twelve kids, six different mothers, and a thriving entertainment career all at once.

Nick Cannon is about to let Netflix cameras into the absolute circus that is his life, and honestly, the streaming giant’s about to get a masterclass in controlled chaos.

According to Deadline, Netflix just greenlit a full docuseries following the TV host and entrepreneur as he navigates fatherhood with 12 kids across 6 different mothers, all while running multiple business ventures and keeping his career moving forward.

The show’s dropping this winter, and it’s going to be the kind of content that makes people simultaneously laugh and question everything they thought they knew about work-life balance.

The docuseries is framed as an inside look at how Cannon manages his blended family situation with what the synopsis calls “humor, vulnerability, and genuine dedication to being a present father.”

Netflix is positioning this as a mix of high-stakes business meetings and midnight diaper runs, basically treating his life like a combination of boardroom drama and parenting reality TV.

The whole thing sounds like it’s going to lean into the absurdity of his situation without being mean-spirited, which is probably the only way to pull off a show about a man with this many kids without it feeling exploitative.

Cannon’s roster of children spans across six different mothers: Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi, and LaNisha Cole.

With Carey, he shares 15-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, born in 2011 during their marriage.

Brittany Bell is the mother of three of his children: Golden Sagon (9), Powerful Queen (5), and Rise Messiah (1).

Abby De La Rosa has given him three kids as well: twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (both 3), plus Beautiful Zeppelin (3).

Alyssa Scott is mother to Halo Marie (3), and previously gave birth to Zen, who tragically passed away at five months old in December 2021 from brain cancer.

Bre Tiesi is the mother of Legendary Love (2), while LaNisha Cole gave birth to Onyx Ice Cole (3).

Whether Carey or any of the kids will actually appear on camera remains unclear, which is probably smart considering the whole thing could get complicated real fast.

What makes this interesting is that Cannon’s been pretty open about his parenting journey in interviews, so this docuseries isn’t exactly breaking new ground in its discussion of his family situation.

The real question is whether Netflix can make a show about a guy managing twelve kids feel fresh and entertaining rather than just exploitative or preachy.

Winter 2026 will tell us if they pulled it off.