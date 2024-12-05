Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon firmly dismissed claims made by Orlando Brown, addressing the accusation during his YouTube talk show while challenging its credibility.

Nick Cannon publicly rejected allegations made by actor Orlando Brown, claiming the two engaged in a sexual encounter during a period when Cannon was married to pop star Mariah Carey.

During a recent episode of his YouTube series, the Daily Cannon Show, the 44-year-old entertainer addressed Brown’s claims head-on.

The accusations surfaced when Brown, 37, alleged that Cannon performed oral sex on him in the mid-2010s.

Cannon made it clear where he stood, stating, “I did not suck Orlando Brown’s dick!”

The host of The Masked Singer further elaborated on Brown’s assertions, describing him as someone who thrives on controversy.

“I’m entertained by all of his f###### interviews. Whether he talkin’ about me or he talkin’ about anybody, but I don’t take him serious,” Nick Cannon explained. “I think he’s in a mental space where he knows he’s trolling. He don’t give a f###. But in all fun, cause I’m a comedian and I think this s**t is funny.”

Brown, once a rising Disney Channel star known for his role on That’s So Raven, has sparked public concern recently due to erratic behavior and statements targeting fellow celebrities.

Nick Cannon, a father to 12 children with six women, has often been in the spotlight for his personal and professional life.

He shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Carey from their eight-year marriage.

His sprawling family includes children with Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, LaNisha Cole, Alyssa Scott, and Bre Tiesi, with whom he is currently in a relationship.

Despite Brown’s high-profile claim, Cannon appeared to approach the situation with firmness and humor, refusing to let the assertion disrupt his public persona.

“I don’t take it serious,” he reiterated.