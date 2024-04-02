Nick Cannon Knows Cassie Is “A Victim” But Claims Diddy “Protected” Him When No One Else Would

Watch Nick Cannon get candid about his relationship with Diddy and Cassie.

Nick Cannon has broken his silence regarding the numerous sexual assault allegations mounting against Diddy, including his multi-million dollar settlement case with former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

On Sunday (March 31) Cannon previewed a portion of the conversation he had with Iyanla Vanzant for his new series Counsel Culture. During a clip he shared in a post on Instagram, Cannon delved into the complicated nature of his relationship with both Cassie and Diddy and the awkward position he finds himself in when asked to comment on the situation.

“I find difficulty when I’m asked about people that I know about, it was either The Breakfast Club or Angela Yee or something, and they asked me about Puff [Diddy], and I answered it as honestly as I knew how to answer it,” Cannon said in part. “I know these people, they’re not just public figures to me. So I have to almost do this dance about when it comes up because just as much as I know Diddy, I know Cassie.”

As he pressed on, Cannon appeared to reveal his true feelings on the situation, while also simultaneously attempting to remain loyal to Diddy.

“I think what they brought up is I saw that I kind of was saying, I’m praying for Cassie, trying to find the high frequency and knowing the story, knowing the right thing to talk about, I was like, this is someone who was hurt, who was victimized,” he said in part. “But then when this question goes a little bit further, ‘So what about Puff?’ It’s like, I don’t know how to feel about that. When I was going through my stuff, someone that called, checked on me, stood by me, stood up for me, and I was like, ‘What do I owe you?”

Cannon went on to explain that he felt Diddy “protected” him when “no one else” would and explained that he felt his obligation as a “brother” to the Bad Boy mogul was to defend him.

In 2020, Diddy offered Cannon a job after he was fired from The Masked Singer TV series by ViacomCBS for “hateful speech and antisemitism” in connection to a YouTube video he released pertaining to ownership. During the video, Cannon made the claim that his view, in his experience, was that Jewish people in high-level positions “lack of compassion” due to their inability to posses melanin, a compound found in the skin of people of color.

Watch the full clip above.