Nick Cannon Says “Kyrie Irving Is Not Antisemitic,” Blasts Brooklyn Nets For “Dehumanizing” Six-Step List 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon called out the Brooklyn Nets for their handling of Kyrie Irving, comparing their treatment of the athlete to buck-breaking.

Nick Cannon has voiced his support for Kyrie Irving in the wake of the athlete’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets.

Many online have called for athletes and entertainers to back the NBA star after he received widespread condemnation for sharing a link to a documentary many have deemed to be antisemitic.

During a recent interview, Nick Cannon spoke up for the Nets player stating, “I can wholeheartedly say I know Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic.” The Masked Singer host made remarks on a new episode of his podcast, while speaking with the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt.

However, Greenblatt replied, “When given the chance to say are you antisemitic or not, he didn’t say no I’m not antisemitic.”

The ADL CEO continued, “The movie is saying white Jews invented the Holocaust and six million Jews didn’t get killed. Ok … I know that isn’t right because there is a gigantic historical record. Jewish people know, when you dehumanize us this way, we know what’s around the corner.”

Nick Cannon Condemns Nets “Dehumanizing” Treatment of Kyrie Irving

However, Nick Cannon suggested the backlash towards Kyrie Irving can be seen in the same light. “The slave masters would bring the buck, the one that gets out of line,” he explained. “So all the other slaves would see lash after lash [which] showed them the power to set an example. ‘This is what you must do to fall in line.’ So, when we see the six things that Kyrie must do to get his job back, that’s dehumanizing,” Nick Cannon said.

Along with picking up a five-game suspension from the Nets, Nike also paused their relationship with Kyrie Irving. He also offered to donate half a million dollars to fighting antisemitism and complete sensitivity/antisemitism training. In addition, he is to meet with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai to prove he understands the situation.