Nick Cannon Says The Mothers Of All His Kids Don’t Have To Get Along

Nick Cannon sat down with Big Tigger and revealed the mothers of all his kids do not have to get along – as long as they are at peace with him!

The T.V. host is expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi and shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Sadly, his son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died at five months following a battle with cancer in December.

Nick was asked whether “all the baby mamas get along during a recent appearance on The Big Tigger Morning Show.”

“They don’t have to. They all get along with me,” he replied. Nick explained that he didn’t initially imagine having such a big family.

“I just want to be responsible as a father … I didn’t set out (for this to happen) … I just want to be the best father I can possibly be and lean into it,” the 41-year-old continued. “I embrace all my children; I love children, but I wasn’t setting out to be Father Abraham. I just embrace it. A lot of people have a lot of children as well, and they kinda keep it quiet, or they don’t talk about it. I lean into mine.”

However, Nick insisted he had no desire to get married again.

“Absolutely not. I mean, I love the romance of it. I could see myself with a life partner but (not) putting the government in my relationship,” he added.