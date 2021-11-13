Nick Cannon May Not Be Done Making Babies After All

Nick Cannon revealed he is still open to procreating even though he already has a grand total of SEVEN children already!

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children.

Nick – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, four, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell, Zion and Zillion, four months, with Abby De La Rosa, and Zen, also four months, with Alyssa Scott.

He recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.

Playing Plead the Fifth with Andy Cohen on “The Nick Cannon Show,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host asked Nick who his “favorite baby mama” is.

Rather than refusing to answer, Nick laughed and said: “I got this. I ain’t scared of you, Andy.

“My favorite baby mama is… the next one!”

But that doesn’t mean the star is looking for another woman to procreate with, as he insisted one of his “past baby mamas could still be (his) next one.”

He added: “That’s all I’m saying!”

Nick’s comment came just days after he seemingly volunteered to father children with Saweetie.

She had tweeted: “I want some babies.”

In response, Nick commented with a thinking face, ninja, rolling on the floor laughing and man raising one hand emojis.