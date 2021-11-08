Nick Cannon Offers To Impregnate Saweetie

It looks like Nick Cannon wants to add another baby to his ever-growing extended family of offspring. The daytime talk show host is already the father of seven children with four women.

Will California-bred Hip Hop star Saweetie be baby mother number five for Nick Cannon? Over the weekend, Saweetie simply tweeted, “I want some babies.”

That tweet garnered a response from Nick Cannon a few hours later. The 41-year-old entertainer quote-tweeted Saweetie and added, “🤔🥷🤣🙋🏾‍♂️.”

I want some babies. — icy bae ❄️ (@Saweetie) November 6, 2021

The creator of the Wild ‘n Out sketch comedy series was likely just making fun of the negative narrative about him. Some sectors of the public criticized Nick Cannon after reports about him impregnating multiple women around the same time began circulating online.

Meanwhile, Saweetie is preparing to make her Saturday Night Live debut as a musical guest. The 28-year-old “Best Friend” hitmaker will perform on the November 20th episode of SNL which features Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu.

Nick Cannon has a special television presentation coming in the near future as well. VH1 will air the Cannon-directed Miracles Across 125th Street on December 20. The movie also stars Lil Kim, Akon, DC Young Fly, Jim Jones, Teyana Taylor, and more.