Nick Carter Pens Emotional Note After The Death of Brother Aaron Carter 

Nick Carter said, “addiction and mental illness is the real villain here,” in the wake of the death of Aaron Carter.

Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter has broken his silence following the death of his younger brother, singer/rapper Aaron Carter, who died on Saturday, aged 34.

Nick took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a carousel of images of himself and Aaron with an emotional note detailing his heartbreak.

“My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” he wrote. “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

Nick Carter concluded, “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz,” before adding, “Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

The family revealed an investigation has begun into the death of Aaron Carter. The cause of death is yet to be determined. The singer was found unresponsive at his home in Lancaster, California, after reportedly drowning in the bathtub.

“We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” the family said in a statement on Saturday. “At the moment his cause of death is being investigated.”

The statement continued: “We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”