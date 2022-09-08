Nick Young Clowns Blueface After Their Boxing Match Gets Canceled

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Blueface won’t be fighting former NBA player Nick Young in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday (September 10).

According to ESPN, Blueface didn’t receive a boxing license from the California State Athletic Commission. The fight was canceled, leaving the event’s promoter scrambling to find a replacement to face Young a.k.a. Swaggy P.

Blueface and Young were supposed to fight on the undercard of a boxing PPV headlined by two YouTube stars: Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib. Former NFL players Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson were also booked for the upcoming event in Los Angeles. Their bout is scheduled to happen as planned.

Young mocked Blueface after finding out the rapper wouldn’t be able to compete. Swaggy P referenced Blueface getting punched by his girlfriend Chrisean Rock.

“Who wanna take his place?” Nick Young wrote in a post on Instagram Stories. “He too busy getting his ass whoop[ed] outside the ring so who wanna take his place.”

Blueface was recently involved in several altercations with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock. She was arrested on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in August. The couple promised to put a stop to their domestic violence after their relationship made headlines for all the wrong reasons.