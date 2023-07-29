Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, And Snoop Dogg featuring in Call of Duty

Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage have been set to feature in a new season of Call of Duty.
Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been set to drop on August 2, with the shooter-style video game set to feature the three rappers as playable characters to celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop music.
Photos released via the video game’s official Twitter/X account showed Nicki’s character – the first female rapper to receive her own operator skin in a major video game – donning pink hair and blue eyeshadow and sporting a pink gun.
Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg’s character was shown holding a blue and gold gun, dressed in a gold and white jumpsuit with marijuana leaf designs.
Video game publisher Activision also announced that players were to receive free Hip-Hop War Tracks for logging in to Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone between August 7 and August 16.
This wasn’t the first time rappers appeared in video games. 50 Cent released his own video game, titled 50 Cent: Bulletproof, where the gamer played as the “Candy Shop” rapper seeking vengeance against those who tried to murder him.
A series of Def Jam video games were also released in the ’00s, where players could fight rappers, including DMX and Ludacris.