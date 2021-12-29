A man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian’s business manager!

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s business manager was found dead, and it appears to be a murder.

The woman, who took care of the businesses portfolios of top clients like the “Monster” artist and billionaire Kim Kardashian West, was 55 at the time of her pre-holiday death.

According to Variety, Angela “Angie” Kukawski, from Boulevard Management, has died, a Ventura County Coroner has confirmed.

A source shared that the cause of death seems to be homicide linked to an altercation on December 22nd in Van Nuys and Simi Valley.

The Angelino News reported that a woman’s body was found in Simi Valley. The SVPD had been working with the LAPD to find the person responsible for the death of the “Jane Doe.”

This collaboration led to them identifying and arresting a suspect for the murder on Thursday, December 23rd.

They connected in the middle of the night/ early that morning, around 2 a.m., to work on the case. It is believed that the man in question allegedly brought the body to the Simi Valley neighborhood, where she was discovered.

The outlet reports:

“LAPD officers contacted Simi Valley police around 2 a.m. to tell the local department they were coming into town to investigate a murder that was reported in the Van Nuys neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. About an hour later, the LAPD notified local police that they had found the suspect’s vehicle in the 1500 block of Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley. The block is south of Los Angeles Avenue, between Erringer Road and First Street. A woman in her fifties was found dead with a stab wound in the trunk of the car, LAPD officials said.”

It is believed that the suspect drove from Van Nuys to the woman’s relatives’ home in Simi Valley. Los Angeles police arrested him at the house where the murder may have happened.

An LA County inmate intake filing states that the 49-year-old suspect is a white male and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Angela “Angie” Kukawski clients include the following big names: Nicki Minaj, rappers Kanye West and Offset, and, for a time, the Kardashians as well as the estate of Tupac Shakur.