Tupac Shakur’s Estate Announces Immersive Touring Museum Experience

Tupac Shakur’s music, poetry and never-before-seen artifacts will be featured in an immersive exhibit called Wake Me When I’m Free.

The estate of Tupac Shakur is launching a special museum experience to celebrate his life and legacy.

Tupac Shakur’s estate has announced Wake Me When I’m Free, an immersive exhibit designed to explore his art and activism. It is described as “part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience.”

Wake Me When I’m Free will open at The Canvas at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 21, 2022. The exhibit is a collaboration between Nwaka Onwusa, Chief Curator and Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Project Art Collective’s Jeremy Hodges.

“It is a privilege to be a part of such a monumental project,” Hodges said in a press release. “Tupac Shakur was my Malcolm; he was my Martin, and to build an experience that honors such a prolific man, cannot be summed up in words. We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit.”

Wake Me When I’m Free will feature the late rapper’s music, poetry and never-before-seen artifacts in a 20,000 square foot curated space. Steve Berman, the Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records, is serving as an executive producer for the exhibit.

“Tupac Shakur was without a doubt one of the most important artists of his generation, transforming culture through his music and ideas,” Berman said. “Wake Me When I’m Free honors Tupac’s extraordinary contributions and I know I speak for the entire Interscope and Universal Music Group family that we are so proud to be able to collaborate with our partners to bring this incredible exhibit to life.”

Wake Me When I’m Free is expected to tour a limited number of U.S. and international cities over the next few years. Tickets for the opening in Los Angeles officially go on sale on November 12.

Fans can find more info about the Tupac Shakur museum experience and sign up for presale tickets here.