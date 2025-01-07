Nicki Minaj Avoids Arrest Following Ex-Manager’s Assault Allegations 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj was facing criminal charges following an assault accusation from her alleged former manager after a concert last year.

Nicki Minaj has reportedly escaped arrest after prosecutors in Wayne County, Michigan, declined the Detroit Police Department’s request for an arrest warrant related to accusations she assaulted her alleged former manager, Brandon Garrett, last April.

The NYC rapper was accused of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in a civil lawsuit filed by Garrett last week.

Garrett claims he managed Minaj during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour last year. In his filing, the ex-manager alleges Minaj sent him on an errand following her Detroit concert, but became enraged he had someone else collect her prescriptions.

“Are you f###### crazy having him pick up my prescription?” she allegedly screamed at him. “You have lost your f###### mind and if my husband were here, he would knock out your f###### teeth. You’re a dead man walking. You just f##### up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I’ll make sure of it.”

Garrett claims Minaj then struck him on the side of his head and told him to “get the f### out.” He then locked lock himself inside a restroom “for hours” at Little Caesars Arena out of fear.

After reviewing the warrant, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office determined there was “insufficient evidence” that a crime had been committed, per TMZ and declined to arrest Nicki Minaj.

Nonetheless, Nicki Minaj is not off the hook yet. According to the outlet, prosecutors requested that Detroit Police investigate the matter further.

Nicki Minaj Responds To Assault Lawsuit

Minaj denied the allegations via a statement from her attorney Judd Burstein who claimed they’ve never seen the lawsuit.

“At this time, no complaint has been served upon [Nicki Minaj] and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations,” Burstein said. “However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex assistant will be resolved swiftly in [Nicki Minaj’s] favor.”