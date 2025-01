Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to legal documents filed by attorney Thomas Feher, Garrett claims the incident took place in April 2024, when the rapper sent him on an errand after her concert in Detroit.

Brandon Garrett—who says he was Nicki Minaj’s manager during the Pinkprint World Tour 2 last year—is reportedly suing the rapper for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ and filed by attorney Thomas Feher, Garrett claims the incident took place in April 2024, when Minaj sent him on an errand after her concert in Detroit. When he returned, he says he was summoned to her dressing room and became furious when she discovered Garrett once sent someone else to pick up her prescriptions.

“Are you f###### crazy having him pick up my prescription?” she allegedly screamed at him. “You have lost your f###### mind and if my husband were here, he would knock out your f###### teeth. You’re a dead man walking. You just f##### up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I’ll make sure of it.”

Garrett says she then struck him on the right side of his face with an open hand, causing his head to swing backward and hat to fly off his head. Minaj then told supposedly told him to “get the f### out,” which he did. He then locked himself inside a restroom “for hours” at Little Caesars Arena out of fear for his safety. He also called his fiancée to let her know what happened.

Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein, denies they’ve even seen the lawsuit.

“At this time, no complaint has been served upon [Nicki Minaj] and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations,” Burstein said in a statement. “However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex assistant will be resolved swiftly in [Nicki Minaj’s] favor.”

Last August, Nicki Minaj was sued by one of of her Barbz, Tameer Peak, who accused the Grammy Award-nominated rapper of slander. Peak claimed he was a victim of the “Nicki hate train” in 2017, when she supposedly lashed out at several of her ardent fans.

He says Minaj publicly ridiculed him and accused him of being a “stalker.” At one point, she allegedly invited him to her hotel to film and embarrass him in front of 100,000 viewers on Instagram Live.

Peak also accused Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of battering him at a Super Bowl event in 2020, which he said Minaj addressed in a private message.

Other allegations included Minaj painting him as mentally unstable, saying, “It’s clear they’re not necessarily, you know, a full basket umm at the picnic.” In another alleged instance, she supposedly said he was “one sandwich short of a picnic” and receiving government checks.

Peak was asking Minaj for $5 million in damages for reputational harm, emotional distress and financial loss.