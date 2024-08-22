Nicki Minaj Issues PSA About Former Friends & Artists Signed To White-Owned Labels  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj appeared to allude to an alleged falling out with Ice Spice after calling out artists for refusing to sign to her label.

Nicki Minaj is airing out her grievances and going off on artists signed to record labels owned by white people.

During a recent chat on StationHead, Minaj called out artists for not wanting to sign to her own Heavy On It label and instead choosing to go with white-owned companies.

“Muthafucka tell somebody they don’t want to sign with Heavy On It,” she began her rant. “But then they’ll go and sign with the white peoples. And guess who the white peoples finna call?” After naming herself, Minaj added, “They always get the attention of the Barbz.”

Furthermore, Nicki Minaj revealed that Heavy On It artists feature exclusively on her upcoming deluxe album, Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded.

“And I’m not talking about doing ad-libs on any songs,” she said. “If their name is not on Pink Friday 2, they’re not a Heavy On It artist.”

Here’s audio of Nicki Minaj rambling about the rap girls preferring to sign to a reputable label instead of her non money making label, HOI.



The reason why she fell out with JT and Ice Spice. pic.twitter.com/8gu7bBClsI — Local Gossip (@LocaIGossip) August 22, 2024

Ice Spice Claims Nicki Minaj “Jealous” She Owns Masters

Following the Heavy On It launch last year, Ice Spice was speculated to have signed to the label amid her first collab with Nicki Minaj, “Princess Diana” remix.

Ice Spice recently discussed business dealings with Nicki Minaj in messages leaked by a former friend. She claimed their second collab, “Barbie World,” was “an opportunity I brought her,” and called Minaj “ungrateful & delusional,” for not acknowledging it.

“I cut her off btw not speaking to her till January,” she wrote.

Ice also claimed Minaj “wants publishing from all my songs” and believed she was “jealous” the Bronx rapper owned her masters. After pointing out she was already signed (she inked a deal with Virgin Records), she claimed Minaj “gaslights me too much.”

While Ice Spice told Rolling Stone last month, “we’re definitely good,” Nicki Minaj fans believe otherwise. Internet sleuths recently noticed Minaj unfollowed Ice Spice on social media and believe the pair have fallen out.

Minaj addressed the topic of former friends during her StationHead talk.

“Don’t ask me about nobody please,” she stated, adding that if you “don’t see someone around me,” then “go and talk to them. Leave us alone.”

Despite her rant about artists signing to white-owned labels, it’s worth noting Nicki Minaj is signed to Young Money, which is part of Lucian Grainge-owned Universal Music Group.